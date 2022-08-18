© Russian Foreign Ministry/Handout via REUTERS



Military-ruled Myanmar plans to import Russian gasoline and fuel oil to ease supply concerns and rising prices, a junta spokesperson said, the latest developing country to do so amid a global energy crisis., even as both remain under a raft of sanctions from Western countries - Myanmar for a military coup that overthrew an elected government last year, and Russia for its invasion of Ukraine, which it calls a "special military operation".Russia is seeking new customers for its energy in the region as its biggest export destination, Europe, will impose an embargo on Russian oil in phases later this year."We have received permission to import petrol from Russia," military spokesperson Zaw Min Tun said during a news conference on Wednesday, adding that, according to media.Zaw Min Tun said junta chief Min Aung Hlaing discussed oil and gas during a trip to Russia last month., he said.The military has set up a Russian Oil Purchasing Committee headed by a close ally of Min Aung Hlaing to oversee the buying, importing, and transport of fuel at reasonable prices based on Myanmar's needs, according to a statement published in a state newspaper on Wednesday.In addition to political turmoil and civil unrest, Myanmar has been hit hard by high fuel prices and power cuts, prompting its military leadership to turn to imports of fuel oil that can be used in power plants.to 2,300-2,700 kyat (about $1) per litre., according to media reports.