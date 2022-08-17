A severe storm hits the city of Lyon on Wednesday, August 17, 2022. "After hitting Saint-Etienne and its region, a very violent storm has reached Lyon and its environs! Hail and storm possible at 100 km/h. Roads were flooded by rain and hail and trees fell.The stormy episode that hit the Saint-Étienne agglomeration was short-lived, but at maximum intensity at 14:30 this Wednesday, 17 August. Heavy rains fell on the city.Streams of mud swept the streets, as in this video shot in l'Étrat, near Saint-Étienne. After long weeks of intense heat, even heat waves and drought, Lyon experienced a "flood" this Wednesday afternoon. The sky darkened within a few minutes and was replaced by storm and rain.