Dissolve the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.Last week, the CDC released updated COVID-19 guidance. The agency now believes we should be taking an individual approach to mitigating our COVID risk.The new guidance suggests ending "test to stay" so kids exposed to someone with COVID-19 can remain in school. Of course, this was only related to known exposure. People are exposed to COVID all the time, but only children who were aware of that exposure were punished. Kids lost so much throughout the pandemic because of terrible, irrational CDC guidance like this.The fresh guidance also says people without symptoms no longer need to be routinely tested.And the CDC permits us to come within six feet of each other again . Finally! Husbands, tell your wives it's on!The new guidance is all fine and good, sane even, but it's August 2022 and fully absurd that the CDC is only now recognizing that people aren't staying six feet apart and that a previous COVID-19 infection offers a layer of protection similar to the vaccine.When COVID first hit our shores, we naturally looked to the CDC for direction. The agency may have previously offered its thoughts on how we should cook our burgers (well-done) and whether we should eat sushi (no), yet it was primarily in the background wagging its fingers at us while we ordered our steak medium-rare (another no-no).But with COVID, its word became policy.And then there are the errors. "Well, it was a pandemic, and obviously mistakes would be made" only makes sense if those mistakes are quickly acknowledged and corrected. That hasn't happened with the CDC.Then there was the moment in April 2021 when, on a Friday, CDC ​​Director Rochelle Walensky said "pregnant people" should get the COVID vaccine, only to have the agency backtrack on Monday and note pregnant individuals could get the vaccine."As the nation's health protection agency, CDC saves lives and protects people from health threats," its mission statement touts.During its 2½ years of dealing with COVID, the CDC has failed to do these things at any level. It has become completely politicized and is now flailing around for relevance updating guidance that never made sense in the first place. It has caused Americans much harm. Disband it now.