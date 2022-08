© Pfizer

It has been almost one year since the FDA gave full approval to Pfizer's mRNA COVID injection. Yet many will be surprised to find out that this particular vaccine, in FDA approved form, has never actually existed, and will never exist. The Biden Administration's highly touted FDA approval was a mere sleight of hand. It was bureaucratic trickery. On August 23, 2021 , the FDA approved Pfizer's Comirnaty shot, the FDA cleared version of the emergency use authorized Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine.Marked as a turning point in the battle against the virus, theBig Tech and media " fact checkers " also joined in on the mRNA uptake blitz campaign, withFour emergency use authorization shots (and counting) later, It has became very clear, despite shoddy academic papers to the contrary, thatis particularly risky for young men, and is not in any way, shape, or form a vaccine by its traditional definition. But at the time of the FDA approval, "fully vaccinated" meant just two shots, and"Safe and Effective," and now, "FDA approved."Additionally, the Biden Administration leveraged this fraudulent FDA approved status to pressure private companies into coercing their employees to take the shot, Of course, they did not actually have access to an FDA approved shot. However, the campaign succeeded with flying colors, as millions of Americans were forced to take the shot under duress, as they couldn't afford to be rendered unemployed by the biomedical security state.However, everyone in America was being injected with — and continue to take —The FDA approved Comirnaty shot has never become available to the American public in the United States.In the months following the initial FDA approval, Pfizer continued to make new excuses for why it was not rolling out the FDA approved version of the mRNA injection. The pharmaceutical company seemed to be playing what amounted to a shell game.Finally, in June, as reported in The Dossier,Now, as the one year anniversary for the FDA approval of Comirnaty approaches, we are left with more questions than answers. The Biden Administration, Big Pharma, and Big Tech teamed up to fool Americans into taking a shot that they thought was FDA approved, but it turns out,