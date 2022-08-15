uninformed consent
Watch the official public release of Matador Films' new "Uninformed Consent" documentary, presented by Librti.com and Vaccine Choice Canada.

An in-depth look into the Covid 19 narrative, who's controlling it, and how it's being used to inject an untested, new technology into almost every person on the planet.

Please consider supporting the filmmaker by pressing the SUPPORT button here.

The film explores how the narrative is being used to strip us of our human rights while weaving in the impact of mandates in a deeply powerful story of one man's tragic loss.

Hear the truth from doctors and scientists not afraid to stand up against Big Pharma and the elite class who profit from mandates.

Featured experts include Dr. Chris Shaw, Dr. Stephen Malthouse, Dr. Charles Hoffe, Author Alan Cassels, and many more.

Written & Directed by Todd Harris, Matador Films. Please support here: (https://uninformedconsent.ca/)

Todd is the Founder of Matador Films. He has been working as a Director/Cinematographer and Editor in film and television since 2006. In 2010 he decided to focus mainly on documentary film-making. Todd's recent documentaries include AYAHUASCA & THE PATH OF THE SHAMAN (2020) and LOVE IN THE TIME OF COVID - PART 1 & 2 (2021).

"After creating the film "Love in the Time of Covid", which came out in September 2021, I felt that there was so much more to say when it came to the Covid shot. So I immediately went back to work creating "Uninformed Consent" which looks at the entire culture surrounding this so-called Vaccine," Todd said in a statement.

On Friday, August 19th, the World Council for Health will host a special screening of Uninformed Consent, followed by a Q&A with filmmaker Todd Harris and a panel of doctors and scientists. Film screening 11 am PT/2 pm ET Q&A 1:30 pm PT/4:30 pm ET

Watch the film here and below:


See the press release here: Uninformed Consent by Jim Hoft on Scribd