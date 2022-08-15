© IOM



Weeks of heavy rain have caused significant damage and over 20 fatalities in different regions of Chad , including the capital N'Djamena.In a report of 05 August 2022, the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) said that since June, storms, heavy rain and flooding have affected 3,477 households (over 17,000 people) and destroyed 1,312 houses. Further more at least 22 people have lost their lives and 229 have been injured.The worst affected areas are in the province of Sila, in particular Kimiti and Koukou-Angarana where heavy rainfall on 29 July affected more than 8,142 people. OCHA said the Gozamir refugee camp in the area was particularly affected. Needs for essential household items, food, shelter and access to health and nutritional services have been identified in these areas as priorities. In terms of response, an international NGO has been delivering drinking water since 01 August and is strengthening the promotion of hygiene and sanitation and the construction of latrines in the disaster area.The town of Abéché in the Ouaddaï region saw heavy rain on 16 July which affected 1,278 people. Heavy rains recorded in the provinces of Mayo-Kebbi and Mayo-Kebbi Ouest also caused significant human and material damage. An assessment of eight villages in the sub-prefecture of Lamé reveals that 408 people were affected after the Mayo-Sina River broke its banks on 18 July 2022.Heavy rain caused flooding in the capital, N'Djamena, and other areas of the south of the country in late July and early August.According to figures from the International Organization for Migration (IOM) neighborhoods in the 10th, 7th and 5th arrondissements were worst affected. As many as 480 houses were destroyed and 789 damaged. In total 3,641 households were affected, mostly in 10th arrondissement.In a report of 05 August, the The International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC) said 2,130 people (426 households) were affected by heavy rain and floods in the region of Salamat, located in the south-east of the country , on the border with Central African Republic, which saw heavy rain and flooding in late July this year .