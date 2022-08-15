A strong earthquake measuring 6.1 on the Richter scale struck off the coast of New Caledonia in the South Pacific Ocean.The epicenter of the earthquake occurred southeast of the Loyalty Islands off the eastern coast of Caledonia, at a depth of 80.6 kilometers, US Geological Survey said.There were no immediate reports of casualties or material losses due to the quake.New Caledonia lies in the Pacific's Ring of Fire, where tectonic plates meet, the friction of which leads to intense seismic and volcanic activity.