Las Vegas hit with fresh flash floods

Las Vegas suffered overnight floods, with rainwater pouring through the ceilings of the casinos. This flood occurred for the second time in two weeks. In Las Vegas, Nevada, floodwaters have overtaken the whole Strip and countless casinos. On Thursday night, the Las Vegas Strip, which is home to some of the most well-known casinos and hotels in the world, was absolutely crowded. Rainwater has soaked the casino ceilings again!