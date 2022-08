© Unknown



And this is bad.

If you have followed my reporting you probably know about the protests happening in the Netherlands.They have set hay bales on fire on motorways and dumped manure and even blocked supermarket distribution centers.According to calculations done by the Finance ministry, a whoppingBecause there are about 54 000 farms in the Netherlands, meaning that around 1/5 of all farms will be forced to shut down and almost 1/3 of farms forced to scale down and reduce livestock.Meaning thatThey are literally going to make people loose their livelihoods in order to meet climate goals. That is crazy. Not only that, think about all the food that will be lost as a result of this. We are already facing a food crisis due to sky high fertilizer prices and grain shortages due to the war in Ukraine.We need more food now, not less! The climate change fanatics are trying to bring us back to the middle ages.(buying them out).Now where have I heard about that kind of thing before...? Oh yes, under Communism. I told you thatAnd it seems like people in the Netherlands are not happy with these government plans, as the political party of the Prime Minister in the Netherlands, VVD, has reached a new all-time low in the polls. If there was an election now, they would lose 13 of their 34 seats in parliament. A whopping 7 out of 10 voters say that they are dissatisfied with the Cabinet of the Prime Minister. MeanwhileFarmers held a meeting with the government on Friday, however some farmers are not satisfied with the results and are talking about more protests, with a farmers group that claims to represent 95% of agriculture pledging the "toughest demonstrations ever".And we all know how that has gone when the state has seized farms before. Look no further than what happened under Stalin in Ukraine or under Mao in China.It is not all bad news however. I guess we will be getting brand new factories producingOr we might get more of "sustainable" supermarkets like the one namedThis supermarket focusing on things like vegan food and delivering food in electric vehicles.And guess what!You will eat the bugs and you will be happy. You will own nothing and you will be happy.