Society's Child
Netherlands to SHUT DOWN 11,200 farms to meet climate goals
petersweden.substack.com
Sun, 07 Aug 2022 00:00 UTC
Around 1/5 of farms will be forced to shut down!
According to calculations done by the Finance ministry, a whopping 11,200 livestock farmers will be forced to shut down by the government to reduce nitrogen emissions in order to meet European environmental rules. Another 17,600 farmers would need to reduce the amount of animals they keep to meet these climate goals.
And this is bad. Because there are about 54 000 farms in the Netherlands, meaning that around 1/5 of all farms will be forced to shut down and almost 1/3 of farms forced to scale down and reduce livestock.
Meaning that thousands and thousands of farmers will be loosing their livelihoods in order to meet government climate goals.
They are literally going to make people loose their livelihoods in order to meet climate goals. That is crazy. Not only that, think about all the food that will be lost as a result of this. We are already facing a food crisis due to sky high fertilizer prices and grain shortages due to the war in Ukraine.
We need more food now, not less! The climate change fanatics are trying to bring us back to the middle ages.
The state is planning on forcing farmers to sell their farms to the state (buying them out). State sanctioned appropriation of farms and land. Now where have I heard about that kind of thing before...? Oh yes, under Communism. I told you that this is Climate Communism and that The Great Reset is just another word for Global Communism.
And it seems like people in the Netherlands are not happy with these government plans, as the political party of the Prime Minister in the Netherlands, VVD, has reached a new all-time low in the polls. If there was an election now, they would lose 13 of their 34 seats in parliament. A whopping 7 out of 10 voters say that they are dissatisfied with the Cabinet of the Prime Minister. Meanwhile the new party called Farmer-Citizen Movement is now polling in second place.
Farmers held a meeting with the government on Friday, however some farmers are not satisfied with the results and are talking about more protests, with a farmers group that claims to represent 95% of agriculture pledging the "toughest demonstrations ever".
So the state is planning on forcing farmers to shut down under the excuse of climate change. Forcing them to sell their farms. Essentially this is a form of seizing the means of production. It is basically Communism. Climate Communism.
And we all know how that has gone when the state has seized farms before. Look no further than what happened under Stalin in Ukraine or under Mao in China.
It is not all bad news however. I guess we will be getting brand new factories producing bug snacks. Or we might get more of "sustainable" supermarkets like the one named Picnic in the Netherlands which got €600 million in investments, the majority coming from the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation! This supermarket focusing on things like vegan food and delivering food in electric vehicles.
And guess what!
A millionaire investor at Picnic who has also been the director there, is family with a Dutch Minister who has been involved with these new nitrogen laws.
You will eat the bugs and you will be happy. You will own nothing and you will be happy.
Comment: Targeting farmers is but one facet of the eve of destruction, its ramifications to last a lifetime (which is becoming shorter by the day).