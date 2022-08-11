"punishing them in Spain and Madrid"

"Punish the bastard Russians"

Deport refugees to fight in Ukraine

Almeida, completely taken in

Since the outbreak of war in Ukraine, prank calls in which anonymous individuals have impersonated Ukrainian politicians and gained access to leaders at the highest level have proliferated around the world. In Spain, one of the victims, it transpires, has been the mayor of Madrid, José Luís Martínez-Almeida. As can be seen from a video circulating on social media this Wednesday, the municipal leader from the People's Party (PP) was completely taken in by two Russian comedians, one of whom claimed to be the mayor of Kyiv, Vitali Klitschko, in a video which captures some compromising statements about Russia. It seems that the video prank now doing the rounds on social media (in English, with Spanish subtitles) is the same one that was, although it is suspected that the authors are the comic duo Vovan and Lexus, whoBe that as it may,have unleashed a barrage of criticism on Twitter, where he has been accused of xenophobia.Almeida came out in favour of "punishing" Russian citizens living in Spain for the war in Ukraine during his call with the fake mayor of Kyiv. Asked by the pranksters about the possibility of expropriating the homes of Russian tycoons and using them as accommodation for war refugees, the Madrid mayor replied, in precarious English, thatThe controversy goes further. The other part of the video that has also caused outrage on social media is Almeida's comments about Ukrainian refugees. When the pranksters ask him about the situation of refugees in Spain, stating that among them are Ukrainian men who have fled the war, the mayor of Madrid is in favour of returning them to the front:And he offered the services of the city for an active role in this:In this case, his suggestion does not make much sense, considering that Ukraine banned the departure of men of military age from the beginning of the invasion, and that those displaced by the war are, in the vast majority, women, the elderly and children.Apart from the compromising statements, Twitter has also mocked the mayor of Madrid over the some of the pranksters' suggestions that