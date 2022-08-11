Comment: Is this the type of person who Madrid wants as their representative? Someone who admittedly wants to punish innocent people who have nothing to do with what's happening in Ukraine? That said, his type riddle positions of power throughout much of Europe, it's just that he, and just a few others, were foolish enough to get caught.
"Punish the bastard Russians"
Almeida came out in favour of "punishing" Russian citizens living in Spain for the war in Ukraine during his call with the fake mayor of Kyiv. Asked by the pranksters about the possibility of expropriating the homes of Russian tycoons and using them as accommodation for war refugees, the Madrid mayor replied, in precarious English, that he was applying European sanctions relating to the properties of holders Russians, but that his personal opinion about Russian citizens living in Spain is that "it is necessary to punish the Russian bastards", both in Spain in general and in its capital, and that they are "fighting" to achieve this.
Deport refugees to fight in Ukraine
The controversy goes further. The other part of the video that has also caused outrage on social media is Almeida's comments about Ukrainian refugees. When the pranksters ask him about the situation of refugees in Spain, stating that among them are Ukrainian men who have fled the war, the mayor of Madrid is in favour of returning them to the front: "Of course, yes, I don't think it's a problem. Madrid supports the deportation of Ukrainians to fight." And he offered the services of the city for an active role in this: "Madrid is in a position to offer, if necessary, transport to deport people to Ukraine." In this case, his suggestion does not make much sense, considering that Ukraine banned the departure of men of military age from the beginning of the invasion, and that those displaced by the war are, in the vast majority, women, the elderly and children.
Almeida, completely taken in
Apart from the compromising statements, Twitter has also mocked the mayor of Madrid over the some of the pranksters' suggestions that he offered his endorsement to without much thought. Highlights include a performance at the NATO summit in Madrid, where the fake Klitschko says there will be a performance by activists who will smear themselves with "excrement while naked", with the Ukrainian ambassador and himself also taking part. Almeida praises his interlocutor's "courage" and says there is "no problem" on his part with the idea and that nakedness is "the best metaphor for what is happening in Ukraine". When the pranksters suggest that he join in too, Almeida replies, in halting English, that he is "not sure of his physical" when it comes to appearing naked. During the conversation, Almeida falls into each of the traps set for him by the pranksters, who get him to talk about controversial topics such as the Covid masks scandal, the writer Almudena Grandes, LGBTI Pride, the coronavirus, the football that Almeida kicked into a child... Perhaps the most ridiculous moment is when the fake mayor of Kyiv reminds him of his explicit nickname, "Carapolla". "Oh yes, dickface", recognizes the mayor of Madrid. "It's because I have a big nose".
So-called „Marrano”, it seems…
…maybe also „morono” at the same time.