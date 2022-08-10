"What we are seeing is a very high intolerance to academic freedom and plurality of viewpoint. People don't want to hear what they disagree with."

A group of hard-left academics has been accused of stifling free speech on university campuses by plotting a witch-hunt against colleagues on gender identity.Academics said members of UCU, the lecturers' union that represents more than 120,000 academics on UK campuses, were amplifying attacks on gender-critical feminists, with those speaking about sex-based rights compared to Holocaust deniers.The findings come amid concern that British universities are damaging their reputations by restricting free speech on campuses.Arguments over gender identity theory — or whether a person's psychological sense of their gender is at least as relevant as their biological sex — have raged in recent years on campuses.During a UCU meeting in September last year, its LGBT members standing committee agreed to email a survey to LGBT members at universities across the country.Minutes stated that the survey would "get information about gender critical equality, diversity and inclusion consultants ... employed in HR departments of various institutions".It suggested that a question could be included in the survey asking: "Are you aware of your institution employing EDI [equality, diversity and inclusion] consultants in the sector and if so which ones.""Some of the EDI consultants are transphobes and prominent gender critical activists."The Times has not seen the finalised survey sent out to members and the UCU did not provide it.The UCU said it surveyed its LGBT members as part of its commitment to equality, diversity and inclusion, but did not ask about the views of EDI colleagues at universities.It did not respond when asked if it had included any questions at all about EDI staff.A spokesman said: "This survey did not contain any questions about the views, gender critical or otherwise, of senior HR or EDI staff, nor did it ask respondents to identify institutions which employed them. A suggestion to the contrary is untrue."He said the UCU was committed to "inclusion and to non-discriminatory conduct at all times", adding: "UCU is a proud and unequivocal supporter of trans rights, a position established and repeatedly endorsed by members at its annual congress."Grady, 38, a senior lecturer in employment relations at the University of Sheffield, was elected as the UCU's general secretary in 2019.She has been bolstered by a new faction of union members — called UCU Commons — branded "hostile to academic freedom". Three members are on the UCU committee that planned the survey on colleagues' trans views.Grady, who earned £140,213 in salary and benefits in 2021, attended a meeting of the same committee in January this year.The leaked minutes reveal she had met with the University of Sussex's UCU branch "late last year", after Stock's resignation. Instead of backing Stock, the Sussex branch of the UCU called for an investigation into "transphobia" at the university.During her visit to the branch, Grady "asked them what mechanisms could have been in place which would have benefited them", the leaked minutes reveal.They add: "The situation is likely to arise again and it is important to have mechanisms in place to ensure that the situation which the Sussex branch went through is not repeated."The minutes state: "Supporting branches in combating transphobia is important through education but there are a small core of people who are so entrenched in their views and the UCU needs to address this issue ... It is important to look at ways of tackling these transphobes as they put forward hostile views which make campuses very unsafe places for trans people."The UCU spokesman told The Times: "The whole of the union shared the concerns of Dr Jo Grady about how the UCU Sussex branch was being targeted by the media and others, in some cases with contact details of activists being made public, and it is entirely appropriate to offer support."In a video message on social media, Grady accused The Times of harassing and bullying UCU Commons members after we asked them and their universities if they wished to comment. She did not address the issues raised by the leaked minutes.This year a motion was drafted to the UCU's national conference saying the Sussex branch should be "congratulated" for its "solidarity" with the student protesters who rallied against Stock. Another motion pledged to "develop resources to support branches to oppose 'gender critics'". Both were removed before the conference after legal advice."Academics being silenced on gender identity is a huge problem," she said. "We are the outliers — we speak out because we can. Now that we have trade unions who are prepared to sell women's rights down the river, it is devastating, terrifying and very, very sad.The UCU said it was legally unable to comment on matters involving individuals.A spokesman for the Open University said it was a place of "open debate" where differing and difficult views can be raised, listened to and challenged appropriately.Benjamin, 57, had first come across the gender identity debate in 2018 after standing up for Ann Henderson, the rector at the university. Henderson was abused after calling for a reasoned debate on gender recognition reforms.In 2019 she complained about an email thread on a union activists list which used the acronym 'Terf'. She was expelled from the mailing list by a circular email with the subject line: "F****** transphobes f*** off!!"Benjamin went on to organise an event on women's sex-based rights at her university in June 2019.The branch president, other branch officers and branch committee members publicly supported a counter-demonstration under the banner: 'No Terfs on our turf'.Benjamin said: "I thought my union — to which I had contributed so much over the years — might be there for me. But there was no support from them."Around that time, Benjamin says that advocates of no-debate on gender identity theory were co-opted onto the UCU branch committee without discussion.In January 2021 following several incidents, including on branch social media, she put in a complaint for bullying and harassment. It took nearly a year and a half to conclude, by which time the situation within the branch had become irretrievable.Members of her UCU branch committee submitted a retaliatory complaint against her, claiming she was creating a hostile environment for trans members and their allies, which was dismissed.Documentation included an email in which some of the complainants had been challenged on their view that Benjamin's presence on the UCU's picket line made trans students unsafe.Benjamin said: "The branch vice-president's written response was: 'If a clearly racist member of the union who had arranged events on eugenics or white supremacy was on that picket line, I wouldn't ask BAME [Black, Asian and minority ethnic] students to go there."Of the complaint, she added: "It was a witch-hunt, based on fabrications and distortions and nonsensical allegations."Benjamin claims that last autumn she was pre-emptively banned from a workplace Stonewall workshop on account of her gender-critical views. She quit the UCU after it failed to back her challenge to Stonewall's decision.She said: "I think it's a perfect storm in UCU.Benjamin believes the effect is filtering down into lecture halls, with early-career professors self-censoring in their teaching and research to avoid complaints."Younger academics desperately need a union that will fight for them when their views conflict with the orthodoxies of the day. Sadly, at the moment, UCU isn't that union."The University of Edinburgh said it was committed to freedom of expression and academic freedom. It said it was the university's duty to make sure staff and students felt able to discuss controversial topics.The UCU said it was legally unable to comment on matters involving individuals.