"Thus, the current Kiev authorities have essentially already started selling off the country, giving priority in this 'business project' to their Polish neighbors."

Warsaw continues to carry out an apparent attempt to "reclaim" parts of Ukraine in accordance with its "far-reaching plans" for the country, Russia's Foreign Intelligence Service (SVR) said in a statement posted on Monday.According to Moscow, Poland is not only setting up a scenario tobut is also trying tofirst and foremost - agriculture.The SVR claims that Polish companies have taken advantage of the difficult condition facing Ukrainian farmers bywhich is allegedly pushing some Ukrainian agriculture enterprises toward bankruptcy. The agency claims that"This can be illustrated, for example, by the purchase of new barley crop at $30 per ton, which is almost 5 times cheaper than the real cost of this product," the SVR noted in its report. The officials further allege thatand other logistics for the unimpeded export of Ukrainian food to the EU and other markets where prices are much higher.All of this is being done under thethe SVR explains, referring to a law on special guarantees for Polish citizens introduced in late July, and also one that allows Ukrainian industrial enterprises to be sold at a 50% discount.In April, SVR chief Sergey Naryshkin claimed that intelligence obtained by Moscow suggested that Poland and the US were working on a plan for Warsaw to regain control of Ukrainian areas that they consider as "historically belonging" to it.He also suggested that the first phase of this "reunification" project would seePoland has categorically denied these claims, although President Andrzej Duda has expressed hope that there will be no border between Poland and Ukraine in the future, calling the two nations "fraternal."