A body has been found near the site where an Ellsworth County Sheriffs deputy was attacked by a bison.The Ellsworth County Sheriff identified the deceased man as Scott Schroeder, 56, of rural Bushton. He was the owner of nearly two dozen bison he kept at that location. A preliminary cause of death is that Schroeder had been gored by an animal. The deputy remains in a Salina hospital after undergoing surgery. The bison was put down when it appeared it was preparing to charge the injured deputy again.Previous storyAn Ellsworth County Sheriffs deputy was seriously injured when he was charged by a bison.The deputy was called to a scene on Kansas Highway 4 at 5th Road Sunday evening. The deputy was trying to put the bison back in a pasture when the animal charged him.The deputy was initially taken to Ellsworth County Medical Center before being taken to Salina Regional Health Center.