© Stalker Zone
Theses of Ukrainian propaganda about "Kremlin aggression" and the "genocide of the Ukrainian people" are in danger - the Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) has reported fresh data about the movement of refugees from Ukraine across Europe. As of August 3 of this year, 6,303,226 refugees from Ukraine were registered in Europe, while from February 24 to August 03 there were 10,350,489 crossings of the Ukrainian border outbound and 4,272,233 crossings inbound.
© UNHCR, Government
The distribution by country of departure (top 5) is as follows:
Countries neighbouring Ukraine:
Other European countries:
- Russian Federation - 1,968,127 crossings;
- Poland - 1,256,568;
- Germany - 915,000;
- Czech Republic - 400,559;
- Italy - 157,309.
Out of the 6.3 million Ukrainian refugees, about 2 million (every third!)
chose the Russian direction. In addition, according to the UN, 105,000 citizens of the Donetsk and Lugansk People's Republics were evacuated to Russia from February 18 to 23, which exceeds the number of refugees in 5 months, for example, to the UK (104,000 people).
Cross-border movement on the Polish-Ukrainian border is also of interest: from February 24 to August 03, there were 5,105,850 departures (with a peak of 140,843 on March 06 and a further sharp decline) and 3,083,783 entries. Since the end of March, the number of returnees (about 35,000) significantly exceeds the number leaving Ukraine via Poland (about 25,000 per day).
© UNHCR, Government
As of 03.08.2022, 1,256,568 Ukrainian refugees were registered in Poland, from which 1,138,647 (90%) were children under the age of 18 and women (data for voivodeships, gender and age are below).
Here is the question any member of the former country once called "the ukraine" ought ask themselves - who is enemy and who is friend?