Whitewashing Ukraine's Corruption and Authoritarianism

"Statements from U.S. and other Western officials, as well as pervasive accounts in the news media, have created a stunningly misleading image of Ukraine. There has been a concerted effort to portray the country not only as a victim of brutal Russian aggression, but as a plucky and noble bulwark of freedom and democracy ...



The promoters of that narrative contend that the ongoing war is not just a quarrel between Russia and Ukraine over Kiev's ambitions to join NATO and Moscow's territorial claims in Crimea and the Donbas. No, they insist — the war is part of a global struggle between democracy and authoritarianism ...



The notion that Ukraine was such an appealing democratic model in Eastern Europe that the country's mere existence terrified Putin may be a comforting myth to U.S. politicians and pundits, but it is a myth. Ukraine is far from being a democratic-capitalist model ...



The reality is murkier and troubling: Ukraine has long been one of the more corrupt countries in the international system ... Ukraine's track record of protecting democracy and civil liberties is not much better than its performance on corruption. In Freedom House's 2022 report,2 Ukraine is listed in the 'partly free' category, with a score of 61 out of a possible 100 ...



Even before the war erupted, there were ugly examples of authoritarianism in Ukraine's political governance ... The neo-Nazi Azov Battalion was an integral part of President Petro Poroshenko's military and security apparatus, and it has retained that role during Zelensky's presidency ...



[O]ne can condemn Putin's actions and even cheer on Ukraine's military resistance without fostering a false image of Ukraine's political system. The country is not a symbol of freedom and liberal democracy, and the war is not an existential struggle between democracy and authoritarianism. At best, Ukraine is a corrupt, quasi-democratic entity with troubling repressive policies.



Given that sobering reality, calls for Americans to 'stand with Ukraine' are misplaced. Preserving Ukraine's independence and territorial integrity most certainly are not worth the United States risking war with a nuclear-armed Russia."

Media 'Rediscovers' Ukraine's Corrupt Past

"Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's dismissal of senior officials is casting an inconvenient light on an issue that the Biden administration has largely ignored since the outbreak of war with Russia: Ukraine's history of rampant corruption and shaky governance.



As it presses ahead with providing tens of billions of dollars in military, economic and direct financial support aid to Ukraine and encourages its allies to do the same, the Biden administration is now once again grappling with longstanding worries about Ukraine's suitability as a recipient of massive infusions of American aid."

Zelensky Blacklists Americans After Getting Millions From Taxpayers

"The Ukrainians have a conflict with this neighboring country in Russia. They're totally free to pursue whatever war policies they want. They can fight Russia in the next 10 years if they choose. But that's not what they're doing.



They're begging and in a sense, demanding that other countries, including my own, the United States, provide them with a seemingly endless supply of weapons and money, which means we not only have the right, but the obligation to debate that and ask whether that's in the interest of the American people to do."

Ukraine Is No Defender of Democracy

What Happens to US Weapons in Ukraine?

"Trucks loaded with pallets of arms provided by the Defense Department are picked up by Ukrainian armed forces — primarily in Poland — and then driven into Ukraine, Kirby said, 'then it's up to the Ukrainians to determine where they go and how they're allocated inside their country.'"

Theft Through Endless Warfare

"The goal was to use Afghanistan to wash money out of the tax base of the United States, out of the tax bases of the European countries, through Afghanistan, back into the hands of transnational security elite. That is the goal. I.e., the goal is to have an endless war; not a successful war," Assange said.

What's the Goal in Helping Ukraine?

"The Economist ran a story yesterday headlined, 'Is America Growing Weary of the Long War In Ukraine?' Well. I was immediately suspicious, because the Ukraine war hasn't been that long ...



Late in the article, the Economist put its tobacco-stained finger right on the squidge that marks the real problem: 'Mr. Biden's aim in the war is unclear. His administration has stopped talking about helping Ukraine to 'win,' and instead speaks of preventing it from being defeated.'



That's the problem, all right. What IS the goal, Joe? If it's 'winning,' what does that even look like and how do we get there? ... It seems the pro-war Ukrainians want the U.S. to just skip the messy middle and jump right into direct war with the Russians, to teach them a lesson or something.



But the Russians have nuclear missiles and doomsday submarines and even nuclear torpoedos for goodness' sake. A fully-kinetic global war won't help the Ukrainians, at all. Probably just the opposite. It's magical thinking."

The Rise of Totalitarianism in America

"If today in the United States, you want to find out what Minister (Sergey) Lavrov of Russia is saying, you can't do it. It's barred. Americans are not permitted to hear what Russians are saying," Chomsky told Brand. "Can't get Russian television, can't access Russian sources ...



You wanna find out what the adversaries are saying, which is of utmost importance ... But the United States has imposed constraints on freedom of access information, which are astonishing and which in fact go beyond what was the case in post (Joseph) Stalin and Soviet Russia."

The Biolab Angle

"The next story may possibly be the most significant news I've ever reported, and I don't think I'm exaggerating. The news is that Deputy Chairwoman of the Russian State Duma (congress) Irina Yarovaya gave an update yesterday on Russia's official investigation into US Biolabs in Ukraine.



What the Russians are saying isn't pretty. And they claim to have a mountain of evidence. So far, the U.S. has not deigned to respond to any of the deadly serious allegations.



Remember that back in May, the Russians presented evidence to the U.N. Security Council arguing that the U.S. had been performing illegal bioweapons development — AND TESTING — in Ukraine, including accusing the last three Democrat administrations of working with George Soros, Bill Gates, and big pharma to break treaties, develop illegal weapons technology, release bioweapons into Ukraine, test the weapons on soldiers and mental patients, and — most significantly — infect the Russian people and crops ...



A remarkable diagram shows all the alleged players that goes far beyond those named above, and includes Pfizer, the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, and others.







In return, argued the Russians, big pharma funneled massive campaign contributions back to Democrats, making a sinister and demonic viral feedback loop."

Russian Report to Drop Before the US Midterms

"As evidence today, the parliamentary commission may already present the facts that bio laboratories supervised by the Pentagon on the territory of Ukraine did not meet safety criteria. In the current mode of their activity, they posed and pose a colossal threat for citizens of Ukraine and for the whole world.



The facility was not only insecure. Despite the fact that they were working with dangerous viruses and pathogens, there was also a leak. It is quite likely that this explains the growth of epidemics in Ukraine.



But most likely, those who created these laboratories were interested in ensuring [they] were not adequately protected, not only for corruption, but also in order to carry out a live experiment; in this way, to monitor what the reaction from the population would be, what the mortality rate would be, what the consequences would be."

Russians Accuse US of Intentional Negligence

"The Russians also alleged that the U.S. culprits are hiding behind 'animal research;' further concealing their guilt by genetically grafting human infection capabilities onto existing animal viruses, so they can claim natural origins for the newly-developed bugs. Like with COVID. Or monkeypox ...



Yarovaya said the result of all this intentional negligence has been 'unforeseen situations all over the world.' She fingered the U.S. for the novel monkeypox outbreak. 'Everything related to coronavirus, monkey pox, should be searched in the test tubes of American laboratories,' she said.



By a totally random coincidence, the very same Wuhan Institute of Virology where COVID was developed was also experimenting with monkeypox ... Because the Russians are naming specific individuals, it is starting to look like the Russians plan to launch a Nuremberg-style international criminal complaint along the lines that so many Americans have been wishing for."

'Game of Nuclear Chicken'

"All these allegations — completely ignored by corporate media — are incredibly serious," Childers notes.18 "The Russians are accusing the U.S. of a biological weapons of mass destruction attack. It has long been the official policy of the U.S. that a bioweapons attack is equivalent to a nuclear attack, and would justify a nuclear response.



It doesn't matter whether they're right. The Russians appear to believe they are legally justified in retaliating against the U.S. using weapons of mass destruction. And they're building the case using a lot of shady stuff that the U.S. and its deep-state corporate allies have been up to.



It sure would be a good time for the U.S. government to speak up and get totally transparent about the legitimate purpose behind all these labs. Assuming there IS a legitimate purpose.



But perpetrators, whoever they are, would almost certainly risk nuclear war to protect their secrets if only half of what the Russians are saying is true. So, wittingly or not, we are all involved in a deadly game of nuclear chicken. And our driver is Joe Biden."

Is There a Way Out?

"Yes, [through] reason ... and then diplomacy. Talk to the guy. Mr. Biden, why don't you calm down and go talk to Mr. Putin in Moscow. And try to have a discussion without falling into ideologies."

