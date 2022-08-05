Science & Technology
A new James Webb telescope image reveals a galactic collision's aftermath
Wed, 03 Aug 2022 17:11 UTC
The Cartwheel Galaxy, so called because of its bright inner ring and colorful outer ring, lies about 500 million light-years from Earth. Astronomers think it used to be a large spiral like the Milky Way, until a smaller galaxy smashed through it. In earlier observations with other telescopes, the space between the rings appeared shrouded in dust.
Now, JWST's infrared cameras have peered through the dust and found previously unseen stars and structure (SN: 7/11/22). The new image shows sites of intense star formation throughout the galaxy that were triggered by the collision's aftereffects. Some of those new stars are forming in spokelike patterns between the central ring and the outer ring, a process that is not well understood.
The effect probably means that the Cartwheel Galaxy has a long road to recovery ahead — and astronomers don't know what it will look like in the end.
As for the smaller galaxy that caused all this mayhem, it didn't stick around to get its picture taken. "It's gone off on its merry way," Pontoppidan says.
Comment: There's enough information coming in from the JWST to keep the astronomy community busy for the next century.
Those who are able to see beyond the shadows and lies of their culture will never be understood, let alone believed, by the masses.
