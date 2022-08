For America's law enforcement , the threat of being injured or killed while on the job is all too real, with hundreds of officers being shot each year. According to the National Fraternal Order of Police, 2022 numbers are up 14 percent from last year, and 12 percent from 2020.Not included in the total are incidents wherein officers are shot at, but not struck.Fourteen states, including Colorado, Hawaii, Nebraska, New Jersey and New Hampshire, reported no such incidents.The National Fraternal Order of Police began collecting data on officer shootings in 2019."Every felonious attack on a law enforcement officer, especially by gunfire, is disturbing regardless of the circumstances," the organization said. "Officers are always susceptible to life-threatening attacks and therefore must always be vigilant and maintain the highest level of situational awareness."