Many viewers of the new Hulu movie Not Okay, which launched last Friday, were surprised by a message that appeared before the opening scene: "CONTENT WARNING: This film contains flashing lights, themes of trauma, and an. Viewer discretion advised," (emphasis added).The film is centered around the portrayal of a "Karen" type of woman named Danni who becomes famous by taking advantage of a victim narrative from a terrorist attack that she pretended to have been in.Throughout the film, Danni is repeatedly characterized as a "white woman" in a derogatory way. This "unlikeable female protagonist" is contrasted by the likable Rowan, a black activist school shooting survivor. There was no redemption arc for the unlikeable Danni, whose scheme was eventually found out. The movie ends abruptly after Rowan calls out Danni's bad behavior using slam poetry.Kate Erbland for IndieWire reports that "Shepard sought to provide a heads up about the themes of trauma and PTSD that run through the film — the 'unlikable female protagonist' is intended to provoke.""It was interesting to me that a large chunk of the audience seemed genuinely upset by the fact that the film was about Danni, and so I just wanted to kind of poke at it a little," Shepard added."I wanted to see could I trick people into thinking that it was going to be a safe and funny watch, and then keep dialing down on what, at its core, this character is doing," she said.