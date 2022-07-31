As Russia cuts gas to Germany, Hanover residents forced to take cold showers
Cities in Germany are switching off spotlights on public monuments, turning off fountains, and imposing cold showers on municipal swimming pools and sports halls, as the country races to reduce its energy consumption in the face of a looming Russian gas crisis.Beers, festivals, markets — who needs 'em:
Hanover in north-west Germany on Wednesday became the first large city to announce energy-saving measures, including turning off hot water in the showers and bathrooms of city-run buildings and leisure centres.
Breweries told to stop making BEER after Putin chokes energy supply to Germany that could cancel OktoberfestOther European states are not happy about cutting gas to save Germany from its own energy mistakes, especially after the lectures during the financial crisis:
GERMAN breweries have been told to stop the production of beer amid fears Oktoberfest will be cancelled after Russia cut off gas supplies. ... It was axed in 2020 and 2021 for the pandemic.
Rosi Steinberger, a member of Bavaria's regional parliament told the New York Times that the country's Christmas markets could also be pulled.
And non-essential industries - including Bavaria's breweries - could be forced to shut down in a bid to conserve energy amid rocketing gas prices.
Habeck, of the [German] Green party, pointedly criticised the "strategic mistakes" of previous German governments and suggested his country could achieve "16 or 20%" of savings, depending on the severity of the coming winter.The German energy crisis is about coal and oil too:
The turning of tables in the bloc of European states has not gone unnoticed in German media. "Some states suffered heavily during the financial crisis and had to bear the lectures of the Germans," wrote the Süddeutsche Zeitung newspaper. "And now they are meant to massively save gas to bail out those same Germans, who have brought this situation on themselves with a misguided energy policy."
Germany does not only need gas from Russia. BAFA showed that 34% of Germany's crude oil came from Russia in 2021 and coal group VDKi said 53% of hard coal received by German power generators and steelmakers came from Russia last year.Yet they still won't start up the nukes.