fireball
This bolide was spotted over Spain on July 26, at 3:18 local time (equivalent to 1:18 universal time). The event was generated by a rock (a meteoroid) from comet 169P/NEAT that hit the atmosphere at about 91,000 km/h. The fireball overflew the south of Spain. It began at an altitude of about 99 km over the province of Córdoba, moved northeast, and ended at a height of around 76 km over the province of Jaén.

This bright meteor was recorded in the framework of the SMART project, operated by the Southwestern Europe Meteor Network (SWEMN) from the meteor-observing stations located at Huelva, La Hita, CAHA, OSN, La Sagra, and Sevilla. The event has been analyzed by the principal investigator of the SMART project: Dr. Jose M. Madiedo, from the Institute of Astrophysics of Andalusia (IAA-CSIC).