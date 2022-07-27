© West County EMS and Fire



Record rainfall caused severe flash flooding in parts of Missouri on 26 July 2022. The Mayor of St Louis has declared a state of emergency, while emergency services have rescued dozens of people from trapped vehicles and flooded homes. St Louis Fire Department reported at least one fatality."Historic rainfall event causing widespread flash flooding this morning," NWS St Louis said, adding that "rainfall totals varied immensely across the area. While some locations were shattering records, others saw only a trace of rain."City of St. Louis Mayor, Tishaura O. Jones, declared a state of emergency following the historic rainfall and flash flooding across the city. The disaster declaration will enable the State of Missouri, if granted, to request federal support to bring relief to residents and small businesses."Communities throughout our region were devastated by last night's record rainfall and flooding," said Mayor Tishaura O. Jones. "My heart goes out to all those families who were impacted, and I remain in consistent communication with our partners at the county, state, and federal governments. This declaration of emergency will help us get the resources we need to begin our city's recovery."St. Louis City and County, with support from the Red Cross, set up a regional evacuation shelter at the Richmond Heights to house those displaced by the floods.One person died after a vehicle was swept away by flood waters in the Forest Park area of St Louis. Emergency services reported dozens of people were rescued from vehicles trapped in flooding across affected areas. Sections of interstates 70, 64, 55 and 44 were all closed.