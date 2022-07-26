Lighting strikes claimed the lives of at least 20 people in separate incidents in eight districts of Bihar on Tuesday, officials said. Chief Minister Nitish Kumar announced an ex-gratia of Rs four lakh while extending his condolences to the family of the deceased."My deepest condolences to the affected families. An ex-gratia of Rs four lakh will be given immediately to the next of kin of all the deceased," the CM said in a statement issued on Tuesday.He also appealed to the people to keep vigil during bad weather and follow suggestions issued by the disaster management department. "Stay at home and stay safe in bad weather," he said.Kaimur district reported the highest number of seven deaths in lightning strikes, followed by four each in Bhojpur and Patna and one each in Jahanabad, Arwal, Rohtash, Siwan and Aurangabad.(With Inputs from PTI)