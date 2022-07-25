Puppet Masters
Foreign spies tried to force me to take anti-Russia stance - Serbian minister
RT
Sun, 24 Jul 2022 17:56 UTC
"One of the largest intelligence services in the world, if not the largest, told me that my stance was unacceptable and that if I do not change [it] and do not abandon the policy that I am pursuing ... then I will not be a member of the government and they will do absolutely everything to smear me," Vulin told media outlet Pink.
He expects a media campaign against him to begin next week. Despite the pressure, the minister said he refused to cooperate in any way with the foreign spies. "I haven't worked and won't work for anyone except for the Serbian people, the Serbian state, and I won't be completely loyal to anyone, except for the president of all Serbs, Aleksandar Vucic," the minister said.
The minister also urged the country's president to keep Serbia neutral, as well as to maintain good relations with Russia and China, regardless of external pressure.
Top Serbian officials have repeatedly said the country faced mounting foreign pressure amid the ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine. Belgrade, however, has refused to join any anti-Russian sanctions or other hostile acts by the collective West, maintaining that Serbia will continue pursuing its own interests, while keeping its long-standing ties with Moscow.
Vulin has taken a particularly strong position amid the ongoing crisis. Early in July, the minister said the US and the EU have been openly pressing Serbia into becoming "a NATO foot soldier" in order to become "someone who wants to engage in a conflict with Russia."
"We are very clear: We will not engage in a conflict with Russia, we will not engage in other people's wars, we will not be someone else's foot soldiers," he declared back then.
Our oldest written date records go back hundreds of thousand years, for example now it is 604 397 years since the Age of Three Suns (yes, we had three suns, two of them a binary star that joined us briefly, the date is actually set at the end of the event, when the binary solar system left ours and continued its path further into the void..) and 143 013 years since the Age of Three Moons (when we last had them, two were destroyed in wars, one was actually hit and obliterated and the second was ruined by debris and fell out of orbit and strayed away..) or at least so it is written in the Vedas.. But of course "official history" knows nothing of it, just like they "don't know" about Tartary and so on and so forth..
Actually the war in Yugoslavia was all about subduing the Serbs and fragmenting the country, so it couldn't become a rival for the West and a place of rebirth of our faith..
But Karma is Karma and they will get theirs and from way higher magnitude than are puny human beings like us, the Human Alteration undergoing nowadays is the LAST spit in the face of Creator, their LAST JOKE
The Serbs are never broken and so shall we endure to the last days as well
Comment: One can only wonder who the "major foreign intelligence service" might be.