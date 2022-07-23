Covid death rates have reached pandemic highs in New Zealand as the country battles another havoc-inducing Omicron wave.Weekly virus fatalities hit 151 in the seven days ending July 16, compared to 115 in the worst week of the previous flare-up in March, according to Health Ministry data.In the latest 24 hours, all 26 Covid deaths occurred among over-60s — the group known to be most vulnerable to the virus.Once held up as evidence that it is possible to suppress the virus, New Zealand's swift response to the pandemic and its geographic isolation allowed it to escape the wrath of the pandemic.For comparison, in the darkest days of the pandemic, similar rates in the UK and US sat closer to 19 and 10, respectively.However, both countries are now logging much lower death counts.The UK is recording two deaths per million people each day, despite up to one in 15 people being infected.Meanwhile, the US is suffering just one Covid fatality for every million people, a quarter of the scale seen in New Zealand.But the Government finally acknowledged last October that it could no longer remain Covid-free.Most of the final virus-controlling restrictions, including limits on gatherings and vaccine mandates, were lifted at the start of the year. International travel rules were only eased at the start of May.But health authorities last week brought back free face masks and Covid tests in a bid to control the latest surge which has piled pressure on hospitals.Covid Response Minister Dr Ayesha Verrall said there had been a 'significant' increase in cases since the start of the month weeks, with the biggest uptick among the vulnerable over-65s, causing a jump in hospitalisations.Dr Verrall added: 'The tried and tested measures: wearing a high quality mask, strong vaccine and booster uptake, antivirals and testing are highly effective and will put us in the best position to get through what is one of the toughest winters we've faced.'Professor Paul Hunter, an infectious disease expert based at the University of East Anglia, told MailOnline that New Zealand has 'done better than most countries that initially followed zero-Covid strategies' because this approach meant many people had good protection against severe illness and death when restrictions were lifted.But he noted that hybrid immunity — being both vaccinated and having a previous infection — seems to provide the best protection against severe disease and death.Until this month a rather larger proportion of people in New Zealand had had just two shots and no prior infection, compared to the UK where the vast majority are thought to have had Covid, Professor Hunter said.He added: 'I suspect that is contributing to the current death rate in New Zealand as being over twice that of the UK.'It is possible also that BA.5 is more lethal than BA.1 and BA.2 but I don't think the evidence is definitive one way or the other on this.'Professor Robert Dingwall, a sociologist at Nottingham Trent University and former Government adviser, told MailOnline that experts have long said that it would be fairer to judge countries' responses two years on from the original outbreak.He said: 'New Zealand was able to prevent early waves of infection by rigid border controls while other countries developed and tested vaccines.But Dr Simon Clarke, an infectious disease expert based at the University of Reading, told MailOnline that New Zealand has high levels of protection against Covid. Some 80 per cent of people are double-jabbed, compared to 75 per cent in the UK and 67 per cent in the US.He said: 'Any population-wide immunity which could have been gained at the start of the pandemic, at the cost of a lot of deaths, would have dwindled away by now. We need a better understanding of the behaviour of the virus before we can reach conclusions.'A variant circulating in New Zealand may be less sensitive to vaccine immunity or the older population there may be in need of a booster, Dr Clarke added.New Zealand's Health Ministry data shows emergency departments, general practices and medical centres are under pressure. However, hospitalisation levels remain below those seen during the March peak.The Government is resisting pressure from some doctors to reinstate curbs on public gatherings or mandate the wearing of masks at schools.However, Education Ministry chief Iona Holsted said on Thursday the ministry had advised schools to enforce the wearing of masks as much as practicable when children returned from holidays next week.'We understand that implementing mask policies can be a challenge but ask that you take action to strengthen your mask wearing policy as soon as possible,' she said.