© Hagen Hopkins/Getty Images



Jacinda Ardern has announced sweeping changes to New Zealand's COVID-19 restrictions, axing the My Vaccine Pass and removing vaccine mandates in almost all industries.Vaccine passes are being axed in New Zealand, with mandates being removed in almost all industries.Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern announced the changes on Wednesday as she unveiled the country's post-Omicron peak plan.Ms Ardern said cases had decreased significantly in Auckland, with a decline expected across the nation by early April.She added there had been more than 500,000 reported cases of COVID-19 in the country of five million, although "expert modellers say there have probably been 1.7 million actual infections"."First up we have simplified the COVID-19 Protection Framework to target restrictions at those activities that reduce transmission the most."Changes to the vaccine mandates - which had sparked protests outside parliament in Wellington - will come into effect from the same date, with"I know for many this part of our defence against COVID-19 was one of the hardest. But mandates meant we reached the levels of vaccination needed to prevent the devastating outbreaks seen across the world."New Zealand's traffic light system which has guided restrictions throughout the pandemic is also being overhauled, with changes to gathering limits and mask wearing."We also believe we can lift indoor gathering limits at Red with little material impact on hospitalisations, so these will double from 100 to 200."Orange settings remain broadly the same with no gathering limits but extra guidance on holding safe events, and a new requirement for workers to wear masks at indoor events."New Zealand initially pursued a COVID-zero approach but that was abandoned in early October amid an outbreak of the Delta variant, with Ms Ardern at the time acknowledging "the return to zero is incredibly difficult".