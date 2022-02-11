New Zealand is cracking down on anti-vaccine mandate protests in its capital, Wellington, which have stretched into their third day.Police arrested over 50 people on Thursday and forcibly removed hundreds more from the premises, where protesters had been camped for the past few days.Prime Minister New Zealand Jacinda Ardern told reporters Thursday the protests did not reflect nationwide sentiment. Some 94% of eligible New Zealanders are vaccinated."Obviously every New Zealander has a right to protest, but there are also rules around what is able to happen on parliament's forecourt... All of us want to actually move on, we're working very hard to put ourselves in the best possible position to do that."New Zealand has earned worldwide praise for keeping the country virtually virus-free for the past two years.But strict COVID restrictions have taken their toll, and Ardern's approval ratings have taken a hit.Police said those arrested will face trespass and obstruction charges.