Riots have broken out in cities in Malawi asAt least one person has died in the northern city of Mzuzu andThe authorities have banned live broadcasts of the riots.Northern Region Police spokesperson Norah Chimwala told the BBC that one person had died in the unrest in Mzuzu, some 300km (185 miles) north of the capital, Lilongwe.But she could not confirm if he had been killed by police.A nurse at Mzuzu Central Hospital told the Associated Press news agency medical staff were treating people with gunshot wounds."We have more than 10 people in the hospital right now, some are in a serious condition," she said, speaking on condition of anonymity.There have also been reports thatin the city.The BBC's Joel Nkoma in Lilongwe says the situation is also tense there, where angry crowds have been shouting, "Let him [Mr Mutharika] go".He says police have fired teargas and have set up roadblocks to prevent protesters from entering the city centre, where all shops are closed and streets deserted.The riots are taking place in three townships near Lilongwe - Biwi, Kawale and Nchesi, our reporter says."There have been running battles between the police and demonstrators, Malawi Human Rights Commission spokesman Mike Chipalasa told the AFP news agency."People are angry. The situation is tense," he said.A shop owned by an MP from the ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) and a warehouse belonging to a businessman allied with Mr Mutharika have been looted, our reporter says.AFP reports thatin Lilongwe.Police have also confiscated the camera of a photographer covering the protests, correspondents say.with the regulation," he told the BBC's Focus on Africa programme.On Tuesday, DPP supporters, armed with machetes, smashed the vehicles of two private radio stations in the commercial capital, Blantyre. They roamed the streets of the city, threatening to deal with anyone who took part in the protests, correspondents say.But thousands of demonstrators took to the streets of Blantyre on Wednesday, despite the threats.High Court judge Chifundo Kachale granted the injunction that the nationwide protests - organised by a coalition of civil society groups - were illegal in a late night ruling on Tuesday.The demonstrations were called to protestThe UK accused Malawi of mishandling the economy and failing to uphold human rights.