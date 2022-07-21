© Altan Gocher / DeFodi Images via Getty Images

Russia wants its search engines to inform users that the platform promotes false information about the Ukraine conflict.Russia's state media regulator, Roskomnadzor, has obliged search engines to label Wikipedia as being in violation of the law, saying that the online encyclopedia promotes misleading information about the conflict in Ukraine.According to Roskomnadzor, the measure will apply until the company is in full compliance with national law.In early March, Russia adopted a law that allows the authorities to impose substantial fines on persons and entities for discrediting the Russian armed forces or calling for sanctions against Moscow.