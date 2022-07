New York City prosecutors are seeking to drop murder charges against a bodega worker for fatally stabbing a man who physically attacked him over a bag of chips.Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg's office on Tuesday asked a judge to drop the charges against 61-year-old Jose Alba, who said he was acting in self-defense in the stabbing, court filings show.It was only then that Alba reached over to a shelf and pulled out a knife to fight back.The filing said that 'a homicide case against Alba could not be proven at trial beyond a reasonable doubt' and that the case will not be presented to a grand jury.Simon's cousin Candra Simon criticized the decision to drop the charges against Alba, and said that it sets a 'dangerous precedent'.'We are all clearly disappointed and can't understand how it's OK to take an unarmed man's life,' said Candra Simon, according to the New York Times Alba's defense attorney did not immediately return a message seeking comment from DailyMail.com on Tuesday.The footage shows the two struggling before Alba grabbed his knife and started stabbing SimonOther videos obtained by DailyMail.com show Simon - who was on parole for attacking a police officer when he died - marching behind the bodega counter to confront Alba.'Papa, I don't want a problem, papa,' Alba told him calmly.Simon charged into the Blue Moon convenience store minutes after his girlfriend tried to buy a bag of chips for her daughter, but her electronic benefits card had been declined.The woman, who claimed Alba snatched the bag of chips from the child, is heard on the video asking Alba, 'Did you put food?'Alba responds that he'll try her card another time.'OK, mama, let me do it another time. My God,' he says to her as she insists, 'There's money on there.'But he swipes the EBT card multiple times and hands it back to her, saying it's not working.The edited footage cuts to show other customers in the bodega as the woman is heard yelling out of view from the camera.'You can't touch my daughter. Don't snatch that out of my daughter, you f-king piece of shit!'The woman had reported that Alba snatched the bag of chips from her daughter's hands when they couldn't pay.Simon can then be seen on the video storming into the store and walking behind the counter where he confronts Alba.'What's up with you? N****r what is wrong with you?' he yells at him.Following the altercation, Simon was brought to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead; Alba was thrown in the city's infamous Riker's Island prison on murder charges.'I'm a person that's there for people following the law. I saw from the video, I saw a voter here inside the store following the law...It's time for New Yorkers and Americans to start standing up for people who follow the law,' he said.Republican gubernatorial nominee Lee Zeldin also slammed Bragg's decision to charge Alba, tweeting: 'My first Day 1 action as Governor next January will be to fire Manhattan DA Alvin Bragg.''We're not letting him come back,' a Blue Moon Convenience store worker named 'Wilson' told the New York Post Wilson said the 'friends and family' of the slain man now know where Alba works and his coworkers fear it's a 'death sentence' if he returns to his post.