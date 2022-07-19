O:H header
Welcome to another episode of In the News, where the Objective:Health hosts take a look through the latest health headlines and give their take.

On this week's episode, we once again dive into the murky world of Covid vaccines. The latest news has us wondering if these vaccines do ANYTHING they're supposed to. Coming out of the UK is data showing that the people most likely to die from Covid are those who have been vaccinated and, predictably, the more shots one has, the more likely they are to die.

We also look at the fact that deaths which occurred during Pfizer's safety trial on their mRNA shots weren't fully investigated (surprise surprise). We also delve into other ways the vaccine trials have been rigged.

Join us for all of this and more on this episode of Objective:Health.


And check us out on Brighteon!

For other health-related news and more, you can find us on:

♥Twitter: https://twitter.com/objecthealth
♥Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/objecthealth/
♥Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channel/objectivehealth
♥LBRY: https://lbry.tv/@objectivehealth:f
♥Odysee: https://odysee.com/@objectivehealth:f

And you can check out all of our previous shows (pre YouTube) here:

https://docs.google.com/spreadsheets/d/16H-nK-N0ANdsA5JFTT12_HU5nUYRVS9YcQh331dG2MI/edit?usp=sharing

Running Time: 00:30:08

Download: MP3 — 27.6 MB