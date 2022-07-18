© Reuters



Soldiers in hazmat suits searched for signs of nuclear and chemical substances at the crash site of a Ukrainian cargo plane transporting nearly a dozen tons of mortar shells and land mines.The Antonov An-12 light aircraft, which was transporting the weapons from Serbia to Bangladesh, had eight Ukrainian crew members onboard.They were all killed.An official at Kyiv cargo operator Meridian told Reuters: 'Of course they didn't survive this.'Eyewitnesses filmed the fireball crash in the early hours today, with explosions continuing for two hours and the charred wreckage burning until morning.Drone images from the scene showed debris from the bulking aircraft strewn in fields.Greek authorities could not provide any more information on the aircraft's cargo.A special army unit arrived at the site to search for nuclear, biological and chemical substances at 1pm local time (10am GMT).Serbian defence minister Nebojsa Stefanovic added that the plane's cargo was owned by Serbian company Valir, a trade company registered to perform foreign trade activities of armament military equipment and other defense products.State TV ERT said that the signal of the aircraft was lost soon after the pilot requested an emergency landing from Greek aviation authorities due to an engine problem.Amateur video footage showed the aircraft in flames descending fast before hitting the ground in what appeared to be an explosion.A senior source at Jordan's civil aviation regulatory commission (CARC) denied earlier reports that the plane was headed to Jordan.The source said that its flight itinerary included a stopover in Jordan's Queen Alia international airport at 9:30 pm to refuel, state news agency Petra reported on Sunday.The wider area in Greece where the aircraft crashed has been cordoned off since Saturday night.Residents nearby have been advised to keep windows and doors shut and avoid the area of the incident.The fire service has cordoned off the area at a radius of about 400m.The mayor of the municipality of Paggaio, to which the two villages close to the crash belong, closed nearby roads.A local man, from the mountainous region, Giorgos Archontopoulos, told state broadcaster ERT television he had felt something was wrong as soon as he heard the aircraft's engine.'At 10.45pm I was surprised by the sound of the engine of the aircraft,' he said. 'I went outside and saw the engine on fire.'State broadcaster ERT reported that army explosive experts were en route to the site, located on farmland close to two villages that are part of the Paggaio municipality.It also said villagers are saying it was already in flames before it crashed and ERT has been told its cargo 'was dangerous'.'You need to go away for your safety. There is an information that the aircraft was carrying ammunition', one firefighter told reporters at the scene.Filippos Anastasiadis, mayor of the nearby town of Paggaio, told Open TV: 'The aircraft crashed around two kilometres (one mile) away from an inhabited area.'A total of 15 firefighters and seven engines were deployed to put out the blaze that broke out after the crash with more rescuers on their way.It was not clear what the aircraft's cargo was but the special disaster response unit was also investigating the scene.The fire service has cordoned off the area and has been finding it difficult to approach the scene.The pilot managed to alert authorities about a problem in one of the plane's engines and he was given the choice of landing in either the Thessaloniki or Kavala airports.He opted for Kavala, which was closer, but the plane crashed about 25 miles west of the airport, Greece's Civil Aviation authority said.