More than 260,000 American servicemembers could be discharged due to non-compliance with vaccine mandates.The Biden administration's strict Covid-19 vaccination mandates place more than 13% of the US' fighting forces at risk of discharge, according to Department of Defense data updated on Wednesday.The Pentagon's website shows 268,858 "partially vaccinated" individuals across the Army, Marines, Navy, and Air Force, plus another 50,710 civilian employees.While unvaxxed soldiers whose requests for medical and religious exemptions are pending are supposedly exempt from the requirement, Marine Reservist Mike Berry told Breitbart that religious exemptions have only been granted to individuals already on their way out of the military.The deadline for part-time Army Reservists and National Guardsmen to receive the vaccine passed last week, leaving 12% of reservists - about 22,740 people - not fully vaccinated. Some 13.1% of the Army National Guard (44,000 soldiers) are also not fully vaccinated, a spokesperson told Army Times.The US military has had a difficult time attracting new soldiers, posting its lowest recruitment numbers in decades this year. Last month, the Pentagon admitted it was 23% behind recruiting goals for the year, a problem that has been blamed on bad advertising - specifically the recent trend toward "woke" ads widely mocked on social media - and a sloppy, antiquated recruitment system that places too much responsibility in the hands of outside contractors.