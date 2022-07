French President Emmanuel Macron suffered a humiliating setback in parliament after his vaccine passport scheme was defeated."The bill's defeat was met with wild cheering and a standing ovation from opposition lawmakers, in footage that was widely circulated on social media," reports the Telegraph.The bill was one of the first put to parliament by the new minority government, highlighting how Macron will find it incredibly difficult to get new laws passed in the country.Elisabeth Borne, the French Prime Minister, condemned the vote."The situation is serious. By joining together to vote against the measures to protect the French against Covid, LFI, LR and RN prevent any border control against the virus. After the disbelief on this vote, I will fight so that the spirit of responsibility wins in the Senate," she tweeted.It later emerged that many businesses were refusing to enforce the scheme.