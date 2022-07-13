fireball
© Bernd K.
We received 19 reports about a fireball seen over Gelderland, Limburg, Niedersachsen, Noord-Brabant, Noord-Holland, Nordrhein-Westfalen, Overijssel, Région Wallonne, Rheinland-Pfalz, Schleswig-Holstein and Utrecht on Monday, July 11th 2022 around 22:22 UT.

For this event, we received one video and 3 photos.