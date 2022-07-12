A family claims it lost 28 cattle to a lightning strike, said to be a "rare occurence" in Canada's southwest Saskatchewan province.The family of farmers who owned the cattle were heartbroken and described the tragedy as "the worst thing" they have ever seen on their farm.Farm owner Glen Briere recalled when he reached the spot, it "made me sick to my stomach to see what I had seen".The family said the weather had become stormy on Friday and they had found the dead cattle two days later."It was Friday night when that storm we had had very severe lightning. The [lightning] most definitely hit the fence," Mr Briere said.There were 14 cows, 13 calves and one herd sire dead along a fence in their pasture, CTV News reported.Mr Briere and his wife were out of town when the lightning killed the cattle. His brother-in-law checked in on the cows on Sunday when he found them dead.Local media reported that the family now faces financial loss due to the death of their cattle apart from the emotional toll the deaths have taken on them.In several photos and videos, many of the animals can be seen intertwined with the fence. Mr Briere said some appeared to have been struck and blown away from the fence.