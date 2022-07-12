Russia replaced Algeria as Spain's second-largest natural gas supplier in June after flows from the north African country dropped amid a diplomatic spat.Imports from Russia reached 8,752 gigawatt-hours in June, more than doubling from May and, according to gas network operator Enagas SA.gigawatt hours in May, about half the figure for June 2021 and nowThe drop in gas flows from Algeria, historically Spain's largest supplier, follows a diplomatic clash between the two countries after Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez's decision to support Morocco in a dispute over Western Sahara. While that's increased Spain's exposure to the geopolitical tensions stemming from Russia's invasion of Ukraine, the share of imports coming from Russia is still much smaller than for some other European countries.Spain is also continuing to rely more on liquefied natural gas, which in June represented almost 77% of gas imports, a 29 percentage point increase from the same month in 2021. While Algerian gas is mostly sent to Spain via pipeline, with LNG representing only a small part, Russian supplies are all LNG.