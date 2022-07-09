gas explosion
© Mary Biggerstaf
Authorities say an explosion erupted at the ONEOK Gas Plant near Medford, Oklahoma, on Saturday, July 9, 2022.
An explosion erupted at the ONEOK Gas Plant near Medford, Oklahoma.

"There is an active incident at the plant south of town, and we are asking all residents south of Main Street to evacuate your homes and go to the Medford public school building," the Grant County Sheriff's Office noted on Facebook.

Videos and photos that were taken at the scene show flames and a large plume of smoke.

Police said all residents south of Main Street in Medford are being evacuated.

Officials also asked the public to avoid any travel into or through Medford on Highway 81 and advised residents to evacuate their homes.

"If you live south of Highway 11 you need to leave your location," according to the post, which also noted that the evacuation zone around ONEOK is a two miles radius at this time.

Police said the fairgrounds building in Pond Creek is open for people to seek refuge.

"No timetable for returning is available at this time," authorities said.

It wasn't immediately known if anyone was hurt.

According to its Twitter account, ONOK "is a leading midstream service provider in the United States connecting prolific supply basins with key market centers."

This is a developing story.