as thousands of protesters encircled the compound, demanding his resignation.A local source told AFP on Saturday that the head of state was "escorted to safety," with troops firing warning shots to keep protesters at bay.According to Reuters, which cited Defense Ministry sources,an eyewitness told the media outlet.Footage published by local TV channel NewsFirst showed protesters, some with Sri Lankan flags in their hands, forcing their way into the compound. A Facebook livestream from inside the residence also depicted demonstrators overrunning the building.A 100,000-strong crowd is believed to have amassed around the presidential residence amid the country's worst economic crisis since 1948.According to media reports, 33 people have been injured so far, with two protesters reportedly in a critical condition.Sri Lanka's prime minister has summoned an emergency meeting of political party leaders in a bid to resolve the crisis, Indian media have reported. Ranil Wickremesinghe has also apparently asked the speaker to summon the country's parliament.The latest crisis has sparked protests across the country, which have been going on for months, especially in the capital Colombo. Protesters are demanding the resignation of President Gotabaya Rajapaksa for mismanagement.