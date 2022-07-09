© University of Portsmouth

The mystery of how the first quasars in the universe formed — something that has baffled scientists for nearly 20 years — has now been solved by a team of astrophysicists whose findings are published in Nature.The existence of more than 200 quasars powered by supermassive black holes less than a billion years after the Big Bang had remained one of the outstanding problems in astrophysics because it was never fully understood how they formed so early.The team of experts led by Dr. Daniel Whalen from the University of Portsmouth have found thatsaid:A few years ago, supercomputer simulations showed thatOnly a dozen of these existed in a volume of space a billion light-years across, but the black hole had to be 100,000 solar masses at birth. Black holes today form when massive stars run out of fuel and collapse, but they are usually only 10-100 solar masses.Astrophysicists had long theorized that 10,000-100,000 solar-mass stars formed in the early universe but only in exotic, finely-tuned environments like strong ultraviolet backgrounds or supersonic flows between gas and dark matter that had no resemblance to the turbulent clouds in which the first quasars formed.Dr. Whalen said:The paper "The Turbulent Origins of the First Quasars" is published in Nature.