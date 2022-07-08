© Patrick Pleul/Getty Images



The West made a lot of fuss about alternative energy sources before eventually going back to fossil fuels, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday.Putin made his remark during a meeting with the winners of the 'Leaders of Russia' contest.said the president.The president claimed that if this issue were approached "correctly" it could help develop the economy while preserving the environment. He noted that Russia had such a "competent" approach.Bloomberg previously reported that the EU's plans to switch to clean renewable energy and achieve "climate neutrality" by 2050 may be in jeopardy, as the endeavor would reportedly require the bloc to spend as much as €1 trillion each year for the next several decades, as estimated by the EU Commission.