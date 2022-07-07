© Civil Defence and Ambulance Authority Oman



Emergency authorities in Oman report that at least one person has died and many have been rescued after flash floods in several governorates of the country.The Civil Defence and Ambulance Authority warned that wadis in several governorates were overflowing after days of rain.between 05 to 07 July 2022 in Wilayat of Rustaq in Al Batinah South Governorate.One person died in a flooded wadi in Ad Dhakiliyah governorate, where at least 4 others were rescued. A road collapsed due to overflowing wadis in the Wilayat of Rustaq, Al Batinah South Governorate. Two people were caught in the incident. Police used a helicopter to transport them to a hospital.