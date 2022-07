© AP Photo/Frank Augstein



Rachel Marsden is a columnist, political strategist, and host of independently produced talk-shows in French and English.

The annual Ukraine Reform Conference has, since 2017, brought together Western officials and their local 'civil society' foot soldiers to discuss ways that Ukraine can reduce its rampant corruption. But this year, before getting underway this week in Lugano, Switzerland, it underwent a name change to the Ukraine Recovery Conference Simply changing the marketing of the conference does nothing to alter the reality. If anything, it's counterproductive for Ukraine itself and serves to enable and perpetuate serious systemic problems that prevent the country from progressing."The authorities are delaying the fulfillment of many important anti-corruption promises," according to Andrey Borovik, executive director of the Ukraine office of Transparency International, an organization funded by Western governments and multinationals.These days, tackling corruption is taking a rhetorical backseat to the Western push to frame Ukraine as just your typical European country. "For the last two years, we have been discussing large European values, mostly a theoretical debate," Slovenian Prime Minister Janez Jansa has said. "Then, suddenly, we realised that those fundamental European values actually exist. And that they are threatened. And that Europeans are defending them. With their lives. In Ukraine."EU leaders are leading their citizens straight into catastrophe in every imaginable sense through their knee-jerk handling of the conflict itself and now their push to turn the focus to reconstruction even as the bullets are still flying and the corruption rages.Neglecting to place Ukraine's corruption problem uncompromisingly front and center in order to better peddle the premature public narrative of the need for investment under the guise of 'reconstruction' represents a threat to the EU - and one that Western officials are only too happy to facilitate, apparently. One has to wonder why that is.The prosecution of such cases tends to be highly selective, of course. How often do you hear of US entities being prosecuted for dealings in corruption-rife Nigeria, for example? You don't. Because that is Washington's stomping ground.Western entities have an economic interest in portraying Ukraine as a safe place to invest. Otherwise, they're easy pickings for the authorities of other foreign countries who might choose to use corrupt investment dealings in Ukraine as a means of taking a competitor off the playing field.The first interest of such Western enterprises has always been to sideline Russia as a trading partner for Ukraine and then treat the country like the latest iteration of the Wild West. They aim to get taxpayers back home to fund the venture risk, all the while harboring plans to subsequently compete among themselves for any treasure they find - with the added competitive bonus for Washington of having also weakened the EU by isolating it from Russia. But to get the green light, and to convince the average taxpayer to accept funding the risk, everyone has to make the venture sound benevolent - hence the Marshall Plan comparisons - and reduce any references to corruption to a minor detail.