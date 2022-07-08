Floods in Quetta, Balochistan, Pakistan, July 2022
© Provincial Disaster Management Authority.
Disaster authorities in the Pakistan province of Balochistan report 6 people have lost their lives after heavy rain caused damage and flooding.

Raging floods swept through the streets of the provincial capital Quetta on 04 July 2022. Residents of the city and surrounding areas were left without electricity after floods and winds downed power lines. Local media said makeshift and mud houses were swept away by flooding in low-lying areas of the city. Four people died when a house collapsed in the Sariab Mills area of the city. Two other fatalities, believed to be young children, died in flood waters near a major highway.

Teams from Balochistan's Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) were called on to carry out rescues and flood clearance in various parts of the city. As of 05 July, PDMA reported one person was missing.



On 03 July, Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) warned of heavy monsoon rainfall for Sindh and Balochistan. Quetta recorded 42.4 mm of rain in 24 hours to early 05 July 2022. Mirpur Khas in the Sindh province recorded 56 mm of rain during the same period.


Recent rainfall also caused flooding in parts of Karachi, where 90 mm of rain fell in 24 hours in Gulshan e Maymar.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Glacial Lake Outburst Flood (GLOF)

Pakistan's National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) reported flash flooding as a result of a Glacial Lake Outburst Flood (GLOF) in the Laspur Valley of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Province on 03 July 2022. Several roads were blocked and a large number of tourists returning from the Shandoor Festival were left stranded.

PDMA warned of a high risk of glacial lake outburst flood (GLOF) events from 30 June due to persistent high temperatures and rain.

Monsoon 2022 in Pakistan

NDMA also reported that in a period from 14 June to 03 July, at least 38 people have lost their lives and 59 have been injured across the country as a result of severe weather from this year's monsoon. Furthermore 110 houses have been destroyed and 231 severely damaged.