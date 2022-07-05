Carl Spurlin Deke
100 year old hero says "Our country is going to hell."

A 100 year old World War Two veteran has issued a sobering warning that America is "going to hell" and that everything he and his generation fought for is "all going down the drain."

In an emotional interview, former marine Carl Spurlin Deke expressed his gratitude for his 100 years of life, noting "I've lived a good life. I've had a lot of love, happiness, smiling, telling everybody that everything was beautiful every day."

But Deke, who stated that the "most important thing in my life was serving my country," also spoke of his grief at the state of America today, warning that "People don't realise what they have. They b*tch about it."

"And then nowadays, I am so upset because the things we did, the things we fought for, and the boys that died for it, it's all going down the drain." Deke stated beginning to cry.

"Our country is going to hell in a handbasket," he further urged, adding that "We haven't got the country we had when I was raised, not at all."

The veteran further warned that unless things drastically improve, "Nobody will have the opportunity I had. It's just not the same," further urging "That's not what our boys, that's not what they died for."

Watch:


The comments come as half of Americans rank moral values in their country currently as "poor," with only 13 percent saying those values are good, according to a Gallup survey.

The findings equate to the worst ranking of moral values among Americans for two decades, with 78 percent also feeling that things are only going to get worse.

Gallup also found that a belief in God among Americans has fallen to an all time low.

Despite expressing his grave fears for the future, Deke note that his 100 years has taught him to "just remember everything's beautiful and live every day to the fullest. Just enjoy everything you possibly can."