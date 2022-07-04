Dave Abrams, a spokesman for DeSantis's reelection campaign, said that Florida voters are not likely impressed by Newsom's handling of California. He told the Daily Wire:
"The people of Florida pay no mind to the pathetic smear campaigns from the Democrats and their allies in the corporate media. We're too busy enjoying the freedom Gov. Ron DeSantis has created in the Sunshine State."The ad, paid for by Newsom's reelection campaign, has incited early speculation of a 2024 presidential showdown between the two governors.
"It's Independence Day — so let's talk about what's going on in America," Newsom said in the ad, which he tweeted out on Sunday. "Freedom is under attack in your state."
Abrams retorted:
"Gavin Newsom might as well light a pile of cash on fire. Pass the popcorn for his desperate attempt to win back the California refugees who fled the hellhole he created in his state to come to Florida."The ad comes as more than 360,000 people left California in 2021 and moved to places such as Florida due to affordability and access to jobs, among other things.
Both governors' names have been tossed around as potential 2024 presidential candidates.
"Everybody is trying to be relevant for the next race," said Cedric Richmond, a former senior Biden White House official, who recently transitioned to a top role in the Democratic National Committee, according to Politico.
"Newsom came through the recall election, and he's doing a pretty good job as governor. However, I think ambition makes people do different things."DeSantis has garnered broad appeal among Republicans, nearly matching that of former President Donald Trump, with a new poll showing a nine-point difference between the two.