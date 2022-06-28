© John Nguyen/JNVisuals



Government owns 1.5% of Killing Kittens after Covid rescue loan.The Treasury has become the partial owner of an upmarket swingers' club founded by one of the Duchess of Cambridge's friends after it took out a Covid rescue loan.In mid-2020 Killing Kittens took out a £170,000 loan from a government scheme intended to protect valuable startups from the pandemic's worst effects. The loan's terms and conditions contain a clause meaning it converts into an equity stake whenever recipients raise fresh investment. Killing Kittens raised £1m of investment earlier this year, Companies House documents show.Future Fund, the rescue scheme, was set up in May 2020 by Rishi Sunak through the state-backed British Business Bank. At its launch, the Chancellor said that the fund would "support firms across the UK to get through the pandemic by stimulating investment, so that they can continue to break new ground in technology and innovation". Loan recipients were also encouraged to sign the Treasury's Investing in Women Code.Before the pandemic, the privately held business was worth £10m. Since its foundation in 2005 Killing Kittens has branched out into dating and social networking apps. The Future Fund was intended to keep innovative companies afloat through business interruption loans as lockdowns during the years 2020 and 2021 forced customer service businesses to close their doors.The name Killing Kittens is a reference to an apocryphal saying about the Almighty smiting defenceless cats to punish those engaged in the hedonistic pursuit of self-pleasure.