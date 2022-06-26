© Government of Sochi



At least 2 people have died and more are missing following severe flash floods in Sochi and surrounding areas of the Krasnodar Region in Russia.Sochi officials said 14 settlements in Lazarevsky district were affected and a total of 98 houses damaged, along with roads and infrastructure. Areas of the village of Zubova Shchel were hardest hit, where the overflowing Reka Chimit river destroyed a bridge and swept away 2 vehicles.Teams from the Ministry of Emergency Situations (EMERCOM) in Krasnodar Krai carried out search and rescue operations to find the occupants of the vehicles.Severe flood events struck in the region in July 2021, October 2018, and in June 2015.