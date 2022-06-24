© WLOP

That goes all the way down.

it is a project designed to remove agency from a system

Notes:

The primordial soup from which life is supposed to have first arisen sounds, to me, like it probably looked and smelled a lot like poo. On the other hand, maybe rivers do have a sort of intentionality. The ancients posited a spirit in everything, a genius loci that served as the unique soul of every hill, dale, meadow, brook, and pond. That doesn't strike me as crazy. For those uncomfortable with scientific notation, that's 1 followed by 30 zeroes, or one million trillion trillion. The point is it's a really, really big number.