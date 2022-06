But such are elements in the idiot days we live in

dedicated to degrading thought

Identity politics is a brutal narrowing of human fellowship

Politics offers such sparse opportunities to talk about poetry that when even a sliver of a chance to do so blinks into view I will seize it.I know in doing so I am missing the opportunity to join the ever swelling chorus of sage pundits warning of the horrible dangers to the Confederation of the Poilievre campaign — it's another truckers' convoy! — but there will be other days, other columns.That said, let us go to sonnets. Those of you who hold memories of high school English will remember a sonnet is that most harmless of things, a 14-line poem. Those with stronger retention will recall that (among many others of his time) Shakespeare made a huge bunch of them, Milton, as always with this great master, turned the 14-line form to his own uses, Wordsworth, profoundly a student of Milton, added some to the great canonical catalogue of sonnetry, and since then the sonnet has been the avenue for some of the most beautiful and creative expressions in all of English poetry.There are so many sonnets that are simply beautiful. "Shall I compare thee to a summer's day ..." (Himself) You know who I mean. Some sonnets are electric with rage or disgust. "The expense of spirit in a waste of shame/ Is lust in action; and till action, lust/ is perjured, murd'rous, bloody, full of blame,/ Savage, extreme, rude, cruel, not to trust ..." (Himself again.)Some are as eloquent with affection as eloquence allows. "Methought I saw my late espoused saint/Brought to me, like Alcestis, from the grave/ Whom Jove's great son to her glad husband gave/ Rescu'd from death by force, though pale and faint ..." Milton on his late wife.Others vocalize fury itself. "Avenge, O Lord, thy slaughtered saints/ Whose bones lie scatter'd on the Alpine mountains cold./Ev'n them who kept thy faith so pure of old,/When all our Fathers worshipp'd stocks and stones ..." (Milton again.) Northrop Frye once described this sonnet as an "aria of sombre vowels."It's a column. So I can only offer snippets. But we are in the internet age and any reader who wishes to may easily find these sonnets, and the ever so many more by ever so many more authors.But let me make a few observations just on the basis of these samplings. Within the strict and limited form of the literary sonnet may and will be found some of the most exquisite and artistic creations of the poetic mind. They are the exhalations of literary genius. Any person looking for the select pleasure of seeing the English language deployed in its full resource and beauty — that person could limit his or her search to reading just sonnets. (I would recommend much greater surveys.), that there is a university —, but names mean nothing in many cases — Salford, in England , where Shakespeare flourished and where Milton birthed his imperishable genius, which is doing just that."White western culture." That in the numb context it appearsSo what is the problem here? Are the salons of Salford finding a problem with the highest excellences of language because of the background of those who achieved that excellence?Perhaps it is the fact that the culture being discussed is "western." In fact I am sure it is. In the world of what we should call Grievance Studies it is not the excellence and beauty of a work of art or literature that counts,An approach to art and the idea of art that should be laughed out of existence. The corollary of that approach is that all "western" art is bad, evil and colonialist, condemns the works of the greatest artistic creators our sad world has ever known,A little while ago, Cambridge University, long one of the highest prestige universities in the world, offered a program called " Decolonising the Ear ."That program wasIs it even possible to get more silly,These are institutions that now seemAn expense of spirit in a waste of empty instruction. Obviously Shakespeare did it better.