A fire broke out at an oil refinery in southern Russia's Rostov Region on Wednesday after it was hit by a Ukrainian drone.The blaze occurred at theaffecting an area of around 50 square meters, and was quickly put out, the emergency services said. There were no injuries or fatalities, they added. The Novoshakhtinsk oil refinery has issued a statement, saying it had been the subject of "terrorist activities from the western side of the border of Rostov Region" where Ukraine is located.has been carried out against the technological installations" of the oil refinery, the company said. The first drone attack took place at 8:40am local time, with the aircraft striking the technological equipment of an oil refining unit.followed around 40 minutes later. However, the drone missed the oil tanks that had been targeted. There was no explosion as it hit the ground, but some equipment was still damaged by debris from the UAV, according to the company.Unconfirmed footage uploaded on social media captured a UAV approaching the oil facility and smashing into it at full speed.The quality of footage is low, making it difficult to confirm the type of aircraft.Ukraine's military has carried out numerous attacks within southern Russia, mainly in the Belgorod and Bryansk Regions, since Moscow launched its military operation in Ukraine in late February.The strikes, targeting infrastructure including oil facilities and also residential areas, have resulted in destruction, injuries, and several civilian deaths.